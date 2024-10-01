RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Local trains disrupted on Central line in Mumbai

October 01, 2024  22:08
Representational image
Representational image
Local train services on the Central line in Mumbai were affected for at least 90 minutes after an overhead wire snapped between Thakurli and Kalyan stations, inconveniencing commuters returning home during the evening rush hour on Tuesday. 

A Central Railway spokesperson said the incident occurred on the Down slow (Kalyan-bound) line between Thakurli and Kalyan railway stations at 7.20 pm, leading to the holding up of at least four local trains on tracks. 

The services were restored more than one-and-a-half hours after rectifying the issue, he said. 

The incident delayed local trains by at least 15 to 20 minutes, causing swelling of crowds at the platforms of various railway stations and on trains. 

Central Railway operates 1,800 local train services on its main, harbour, trans-harbour and Belapur-Uran corridors which are used by around 40 lakh commuters for to and fro journey from south Mumbai to the extended suburbs.
