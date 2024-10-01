Junior doc attacked in UP hospital; medics on strike





In the wake of the incident, the doctors went on a strike and also suspended the emergency service sitting at the department's gate.





The doctors demanded the arrest of the assault accused as a condition of the strike call-off.





Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College Principal Dr RC Gupta said that on Monday night some people had brought a woman in a dying condition.





Doctors posted in the emergency checked on the woman and declared her dead, after which, the attendants created a ruckus alleging negligence in her treatment, he said.





In the commotion, someone hit junior doctor Manish on his head a number of times with a spanner used in opening oxygen cylinders, he said.





According to Dr Gupta, a case has been registered against unknown persons at the medical police station in connection with the incident. -- PTI

A junior doctor was allegedly hit on the several times with a metal tool by a patient's kin at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut, officials said on Tuesday.