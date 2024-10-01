RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Junior doc attacked in UP hospital; medics on strike

October 01, 2024  17:51
A junior doctor was allegedly hit on the several times with a metal tool by a patient's kin at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut, officials said on Tuesday. 

In the wake of the incident, the doctors went on a strike and also suspended the emergency service sitting at the department's gate. 

The doctors demanded the arrest of the assault accused as a condition of the strike call-off. 

Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College Principal Dr RC Gupta said that on Monday night some people had brought a woman in a dying condition. 

Doctors posted in the emergency checked on the woman and declared her dead, after which, the attendants created a ruckus alleging negligence in her treatment, he said. 

In the commotion, someone hit junior doctor Manish on his head a number of times with a spanner used in opening oxygen cylinders, he said. 

According to Dr Gupta, a case has been registered against unknown persons at the medical police station in connection with the incident. -- PTI
