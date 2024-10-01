RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K polls phase 3 : Choose wisely, says Ghulam

October 01, 2024  09:18
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday urged voters to reach at the polling stations along with their families and cast votes.

Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "I urge all voters to reach at the polling stations along with their families and caste votes. I think one-fourth of the voters will be the new generation and their expectations are totally different. The biggest issue is unemployment and it is just not the issue for the youth, but for the entire society. For the last several years, no plans or programs have been made for the issue of unemployment. There are several educated youth who have been sitting unemployed."

Further, he said that the issues of the people are not raised during elections.

"Elections are fought on issues which have been present for several years. Issues are present on several aspects but no one raises the issues of the people. Unemployment is the biggest issue that needs to be solved. There are all types of candidates who stand up during the elections. The voters of Jammu and Kashmir will form the government, and whoever they vote for, will form the government," he added.

Earlier today, Azad cast his vote at the Government Girls High School for the third and final phase of the state election.

Speaking to media persons, Azad appealed to the people to use their votes wisely and choose their leaders carefully.

"I appeal to the people to vote wisely and choose their leaders and political figures carefully. The voters of Jammu and Kashmir have 11 to 12 hours today to cast their votes, and I appeal to all of them to cast their votes. I will not be speaking in favour of or against any party. The political party that comes to power will resolve the issues," Azad said.
Voting begins in final phase of J-K assembly polls

Voting commenced on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, covering 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu.

A SiddhiVinayak Temple In Srinagar!

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com comes across a Ganesh temple in Kashmir's summer capital that remains a well kept secret.

UP man kills delivery boy after receiving iPhone

A 30-year-old delivery man was allegedly killed when he went to deliver an iPhone to a customer who was supposed to pay him Rs 1.5 lakh for the product, police said on Monday.

