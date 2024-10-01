RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

J-K polls: 44.08% turnout recorded till 1 pm

October 01, 2024  14:38
image
The third phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir saw a cumulative voter turnout of 44.08 per cent as of 1 pm on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission of India. 

 According to the latest data issued by ECI, Udhampur district recorded the highest voter turnout of 51.66 per cent as of 1 pm, followed by Kathua at 50.09 per cent of voter turnout, with Samba slightly behind at 49.73 per cent. Meanwhile, Baramulla recorded the lowest voter turnout at 36.60 per cent. Besides these, Bandipore recorded voter turnout of 42.67 per cent, Jammu at 43.36 per cent, Kupwara at 42.08 per cent.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensational win! India outclass B'desh, sweep series
Sensational win! India outclass B'desh, sweep series

IMAGES from Day 5 of the 2nd Test played between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Tuesday.

LIVE! SIT stalls probe into Tirupati laddu 'adulteration'
LIVE! SIT stalls probe into Tirupati laddu 'adulteration'

Why Chirag Paswan is ready to resign
Why Chirag Paswan is ready to resign

Union minister Chirag Paswan has caused a flutter by stating he would choose to give up his ministerial berth instead of a compromise on his principles, in keeping with the precedent set by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Atishi prevented from meeting Sonam Wangchuk
Atishi prevented from meeting Sonam Wangchuk

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was stopped outside the Bawana Police Station on Tuesday while she was heading to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained last night trying to enter the national capital with his supporters.

'I Was Hit By A Bullet'
'I Was Hit By A Bullet'

Govinda sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired, police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances