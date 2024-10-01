J-K polls: 44.08% turnout recorded till 1 pm





According to the latest data issued by ECI, Udhampur district recorded the highest voter turnout of 51.66 per cent as of 1 pm, followed by Kathua at 50.09 per cent of voter turnout, with Samba slightly behind at 49.73 per cent. Meanwhile, Baramulla recorded the lowest voter turnout at 36.60 per cent. Besides these, Bandipore recorded voter turnout of 42.67 per cent, Jammu at 43.36 per cent, Kupwara at 42.08 per cent.

The third phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir saw a cumulative voter turnout of 44.08 per cent as of 1 pm on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission of India.