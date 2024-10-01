RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K exit polls after 6 pm on October 5

October 01, 2024  01:19
File image
File image
With the third and final phase of polling for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election scheduled for Tuesday, authorities have said exit poll predictions could be aired only after 6 pm on October 5. 

According to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC) on August 31 and under the provisions of section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, all media outlets, polling agencies and individuals are informed that publication or broadcast of exit poll results related to the Jammu and Kashmir election may be done after 6 pm on October 5, the office of the chief electoral officer said in a statement on Monday. 

It said violations of the guidelines may lead to legal action, including fines and imprisonment. 

"The restriction applies to all forms of media, including newspapers, television channels, radio, online news portals, social media platforms and messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc. It also applies to political parties, candidates, polling agencies and any individuals engaged in election-related activities," the statement said. -- ANI
