J-K elections: Over 28% polling till 11 am

October 01, 2024  12:15
image
A voter turnout of 28.12 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections of Tuesday, according to Election Commission (EC) data. Polling in 40 assembly segments across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am amid tight security.

Long queues were seen outside polling stations. More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the fate of 415 candidates, including two former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Baig. Polling is underway in three border districts of north Kashmir --? Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara. 

 The assembly segments where polling is being held are Baramulla, Uri, Rafiabad, Pattan, Gulmarg, Sopore and Wagoora-Kreeri in Baramulla district; Kupwara, Karnah, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab and Langate in Kupwara district; and Bandipora, Sonawari and Gurez in Bandipora district. A total of 202 candidates are in the fray in these 16 segments.
