J-K: Baramulla, Sopore see highest turnout in 30 yrs





However, the turnout in the 16 assembly segments of these three districts on Tuesday was nearly 5 percent less than what was recorded in the 2014 assembly polls.





The third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls was held on Tuesday.





The polling in the 40 assembly segments across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu, began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.





The votes will be counted on October 8.





According to the election commission data, Sopore town, which was once a hotbed of separatism and militancy, witnessed a turnout of 41.44 percent -- 11 percent more than the 2014 assembly polls.





In the Baramulla assembly seat, nearly 48 percent of voters exercised their franchise.





The turnout in this election was 8 percent more than in 2014. -- PTI

The three border districts of Kashmir -- Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara -- registered a voter turnout of 60 percent with traditional boycott bastions of Sopore and Baramulla towns witnessing the highest turnout in an election in the last three decades.