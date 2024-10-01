RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

J-K: Baramulla, Sopore see highest turnout in 30 yrs

October 01, 2024  20:42
Voters queue up at a polling station in Bandipora, north Kashmir/Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters
Voters queue up at a polling station in Bandipora, north Kashmir/Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters
The three border districts of Kashmir -- Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara -- registered a voter turnout of 60 percent with traditional boycott bastions of Sopore and Baramulla towns witnessing the highest turnout in an election in the last three decades. 

However, the turnout in the 16 assembly segments of these three districts on Tuesday was nearly 5 percent less than what was recorded in the 2014 assembly polls. 

The third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls was held on Tuesday. 

The polling in the 40 assembly segments across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu, began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. 

The votes will be counted on October 8. 

According to the election commission data, Sopore town, which was once a hotbed of separatism and militancy, witnessed a turnout of 41.44 percent -- 11 percent more than the 2014 assembly polls. 

In the Baramulla assembly seat, nearly 48 percent of voters exercised their franchise. 

The turnout in this election was 8 percent more than in 2014. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K: Baramulla, Sopore see highest turnout in 30 yrs
LIVE! J-K: Baramulla, Sopore see highest turnout in 30 yrs

Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries
Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries

The HC bench while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by S Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore, had directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit particulars on all the criminal cases registered against the spiritual guru...

BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab
BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab

The auction, a violation of democratic norms, has been condemned by several political leaders.Elections to gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15.

India's 'Bazball' domination: Bangladesh's nightmare
India's 'Bazball' domination: Bangladesh's nightmare

India produced their own version of 'Bazball' to squeeze out a remarkable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh from a seemingly dead Test match en route to a 2-0 series sweep on Tuesday.

'Mamata Has Learnt A Lesson'
'Mamata Has Learnt A Lesson'

'If she manages to throw out people, go for surgical operations, clean up her image, she will be victorious.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances