RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Iran has fired missiles at us, says Israel

October 01, 2024  22:16
Representational image. Pic: Amir Cohen/Reuters
Representational image. Pic: Amir Cohen/Reuters
The Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens are sounding across the country, Associated Press has reported. 

Residents have been ordered to shelter in place and remain close to bomb shelters, the report added.

Israel has warned there would be "repercussions" if Iran attacks.

However, thus far there have been no independence confirmation of Iran's attack on Israel.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran has fired missiles at us, says Israel
LIVE! Iran has fired missiles at us, says Israel

Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries
Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries

The HC bench while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by S Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore, had directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit particulars on all the criminal cases registered against the spiritual guru...

BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab
BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab

The auction, a violation of democratic norms, has been condemned by several political leaders.Elections to gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15.

'Gill, Jaiswal are future pillars for India': Ashwin
'Gill, Jaiswal are future pillars for India': Ashwin

India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will emerge as the future pillars in the overseas tours next month.

'Mamata Has Learnt A Lesson'
'Mamata Has Learnt A Lesson'

'If she manages to throw out people, go for surgical operations, clean up her image, she will be victorious.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances