Iran has fired missiles at us, says Israel

Iran has fired missiles at us, says IsraelOctober 01, 2024 22:16
The Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens are sounding across the country, Associated Press has reported.
Residents have been ordered to shelter in place and remain close to bomb shelters, the report added.
Israel has warned there would be "repercussions" if Iran attacks.
However, thus far there have been no independence confirmation of Iran's attack on Israel.