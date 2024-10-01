I have a conscience, won't resign: Siddaramaiah





"What is my role? My wife thought it had become a reason for politics so she wrote a letter because she didn't want any controversy. BS Yeddyurappa's case and mine is a different case. He did denotification of land and I am not involved in it.





"I will not give my resignation as a self-witness. Whether ED or anything else I will fight it out legally.





"I work with conscience, no need to resign. According to me, MUDA case does not attract provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act."

On the MUDA scam and his wife Parvathi's letter, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says: "It (land) was gifted by my wife's brother to her. MUDA encroached on it and for this, she asked alternative site. She didn't ask for Vijayanagara but they gave it. This has become big politics now. Let them (BJP-JDS) do whatever they want. Money laundering doesn't come into the picture here.