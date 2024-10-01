RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

I have a conscience, won't resign: Siddaramaiah

October 01, 2024  14:08
image
On the MUDA scam and his wife Parvathi's letter, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says: "It (land) was gifted by my wife's brother to her. MUDA encroached on it and for this, she asked alternative site. She didn't ask for Vijayanagara but they gave it. This has become big politics now. Let them (BJP-JDS) do whatever they want. Money laundering doesn't come into the picture here. 

"What is my role? My wife thought it had become a reason for politics so she wrote a letter because she didn't want any controversy. BS Yeddyurappa's case and mine is a different case. He did denotification of land and I am not involved in it. 

"I will not give my resignation as a self-witness. Whether ED or anything else I will fight it out legally.

"I work with conscience, no need to resign. According to me, MUDA case does not attract provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensational win! India outclass B'desh, sweep series
Sensational win! India outclass B'desh, sweep series

IMAGES from Day 5 of the 2nd Test played between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Tuesday.

LIVE! I have a conscience, won't resign: Siddaramaiah
LIVE! I have a conscience, won't resign: Siddaramaiah

'Won't help encroachers': SC on bulldozer action
'Won't help encroachers': SC on bulldozer action

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will lay down guidelines for all citizens and not for any particular community on the issue of demolition of properties.

Situation at LAC stable but not normal: Army Chief
Situation at LAC stable but not normal: Army Chief

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is stable but sensitive and not normal, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday on the dragging military standoff between China and India in the...

Maratha protestors manhandle OBC activist in Pune
Maratha protestors manhandle OBC activist in Pune

OBC activist Laxman Hake was allegedly manhandled and verbally abused by members of the Maratha community in Pune, and a video of the incident surfaced on social media, the police said on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances