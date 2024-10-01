RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hearing in defamation case against Rahul in UP court postponed

October 01, 2024  16:03
image
Hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district was postponed on Tuesday as the lawyer of the plaintiff was unwell. 

The matter will now be heard on October 9. 

 Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla said the hearing was postponed as Santosh Kumar Pandey, the lawyer of the plaintiff and local BJP leader Vijay Mishra, was unwell. On September 21 too, the hearing was postponed due to a health camp organised by the bar council.

 Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was BJP president then. Mishra filed a complaint against Gandhi in August 2018. Since then, the matter has been going on in the court.
