HC allows docs' rally against RG Kar rape-murder





Disposing of a petition by the JPD, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed that a peaceful rally be held between 5 pm and 8 pm from College Square in north Kolkata to Rabindra Sadan in the south, via Central Avenue and Esplanade.





Though the police authorities had asked for curtailment of the number of participants and length of the route, the court did not order any such restriction.





It directed the authorities, under the supervision of joint commissioner of police (headquarters) of the Kolkata police, to make necessary arrangements for security with adequate personnel so as to ensure that the rally can move peacefully.





Justice Bharadwaj also asked the organisers of the rally to provide sufficient number of volunteers to control their supporters, and ensure that it is held peacefully.





The medics' platform, an umbrella organisation of the Association of Health Service Doctors, West Bengal, had made a representation before the Kolkata police commissioner for permission to take out the protest rally from College Square to Rabindra Sadan from 5 pm to 8 pm with around 50,000 participants.





The joint commissioner (headquarters) of Kolkata Police had informed the applicants that they were allowed to hold the proposed programme with only 1,000 participants and sufficient number of volunteers from College Square to Rani Rashmoni Avenue at Esplanade. -- PTI

The Calcutta high court on Monday allowed a rally to be held in the metropolis by the Joint Platform of Doctors on October 1 to protest the rape-murder of a trainee medic at RG Kar hospital.