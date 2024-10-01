Govinda sends audio message from hospital...





The actor, who was hospitalized after the accident, is out of danger and recuperating at his home, a Mumbai police official said. Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha said that as Govinda was about to leave his home at 4.45 am for the airport to catch a 6 am flight to Kolkata for a show, the trigger of his licensed revolver was accidentally pushed as he was keeping it in the cupboard. The gun misfired and a bullet hit his leg, police said.





The injured actor was admitted to the nearby Criti Care Hospital for treatment. No one has lodged any complaint in this matter, police said, adding they have begun an investigation into the matter.

Actor Govinda thanks fans, says doctors have removed bullet from leg after his revolver misfired at Mumbai residence. In an audio message from his hospital bed, the 60-year-old actor says that the blessings of his fans, parents and his guru saved him. "I was hit by a bullet, but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and your prayers," he said in the audio clip.