RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Govinda sends audio message from hospital...

October 01, 2024  10:59
image
Actor Govinda thanks fans, says doctors have removed bullet from leg after his revolver misfired at Mumbai residence. In an audio message from his hospital bed, the 60-year-old actor says that the blessings of his fans, parents and his guru saved him. "I was hit by a bullet, but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and your prayers," he said in the audio clip. 

 The actor, who was hospitalized after the accident, is out of danger and recuperating at his home, a Mumbai police official said. Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha said that as Govinda was about to leave his home at 4.45 am for the airport to catch a 6 am flight to Kolkata for a show, the trigger of his licensed revolver was accidentally pushed as he was keeping it in the cupboard. The gun misfired and a bullet hit his leg, police said. 

The injured actor was admitted to the nearby Criti Care Hospital for treatment. No one has lodged any complaint in this matter, police said, adding they have begun an investigation into the matter.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govinda sends audio message from hospital...
LIVE! Govinda sends audio message from hospital...

2nd Test Updates: Jadeja leaves Bangladesh in a mess
2nd Test Updates: Jadeja leaves Bangladesh in a mess

Govinda Shoots Himself Accidentally...
Govinda Shoots Himself Accidentally...

Govinda sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired, police said.

When Justice Ahmadi Sentenced Terrorists To Death
When Justice Ahmadi Sentenced Terrorists To Death

Determined not to be arm-twisted into delaying the execution, he decided to hold a late night hearing at his residence.In the pitch blackness of the night, the original verdict was upheld. The next morning, on 9 October 1992, General...

Will Udhayanidhi's Elevation Backfire?
Will Udhayanidhi's Elevation Backfire?

Udhayanidhi's 'untimely' elevation as deputy CM may be used against the party, for critics to argue that the DMK's 'first family's is not concerned about anything else but their clan's welfare.If packaged and delivered properly, some of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances