RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Fresh PIL seeking CBI probe into Tirupati laddus row filed in SC

October 01, 2024  22:50
Tirupati temple/File image
Tirupati temple/File image
A fresh PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI probe into alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus under the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime. 

The PIL was filed by one K A Paul, a social activist and president of organisation 'Global Peace Initiative', seeking a "comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of corruption and mismanagement surrounding the procurement and preparation of the Laddu Prasadam". 

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan is already seized of as many as four petitions on the issue. On September 30, the top court observed that Gods should be kept away from politics while questioning Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous regime. 

The apex court also said the laboratory test report was "not clear at all" and it prima facie indicated that "rejected ghee" was subjected to test. 

"It is very clear from the report that this is not the Ghee which has been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go public with that?" the bench had asked. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran has fired missiles at us, says Israel
LIVE! Iran has fired missiles at us, says Israel

Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries
Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries

The HC bench while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by S Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore, had directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit particulars on all the criminal cases registered against the spiritual guru...

BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab
BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab

The auction, a violation of democratic norms, has been condemned by several political leaders.Elections to gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15.

'Gill, Jaiswal are future pillars for India': Ashwin
'Gill, Jaiswal are future pillars for India': Ashwin

India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will emerge as the future pillars in the overseas tours next month.

'Mamata Has Learnt A Lesson'
'Mamata Has Learnt A Lesson'

'If she manages to throw out people, go for surgical operations, clean up her image, she will be victorious.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances