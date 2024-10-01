Fresh PIL seeking CBI probe into Tirupati laddus row filed in SC





The PIL was filed by one K A Paul, a social activist and president of organisation 'Global Peace Initiative', seeking a "comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of corruption and mismanagement surrounding the procurement and preparation of the Laddu Prasadam".





A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan is already seized of as many as four petitions on the issue. On September 30, the top court observed that Gods should be kept away from politics while questioning Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous regime.





The apex court also said the laboratory test report was "not clear at all" and it prima facie indicated that "rejected ghee" was subjected to test.





"It is very clear from the report that this is not the Ghee which has been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go public with that?" the bench had asked. -- PTI

A fresh PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI probe into alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus under the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.