BSE Sensex top losers today





The BSE Sensex dipped 33.49 points or 0.04 percent to settle at 84,266.29.





During the day, it hit a high of 84,648.40 and a low of 84,098.94.





The NSE Nifty closed marginally lower by 13.95 points or 0.05 percent to 25,796.90.





Muted trends in global markets and heavy foreign fund outflows weighed





Among 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank fell the most by 2.68 percent.





Asian Paints dropped 1.54 percent and Hindustan Unilever by 1.27 percent.





Tata Motors fell nearly 1 per cent on disappointing September sales numbers.





Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries and NTPC were also among the major laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Tuesday, extending the losing run to the third day amid profit-taking in oil & gas and select FMCG shares.