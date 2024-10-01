Bobby Deol joins Thalapathy Vijay's 69th film





"100% official now, Super happy & excited to announce that @thedeol joins #Thalapathy69 cast," KVN Productions, which is backing the movie, said on X.





Deol is on a career high for his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and recently won the best villain trophy at the IIFA Awards.





He will next star in Kanguva, headlined by Suriya.





The untitled film, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in October 2025, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, will be Vijay's last before his full-time political entry.





The actor, known for films such as Leo, Mersal, Master, and Bigil, launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in February and announced plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls. -- PTI

star Bobby Deol is all set to star in Vijay's next film, tentatively titled