RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

BMC probe report blames Mumbai Metro, contractor for death of woman

October 01, 2024  01:10
File image
File image
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-appointed high-level probe committee has held Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd and its contractor responsible for the death of a woman, who fell into a storm water drain here during last week's downpour. 

In a release on Monday, the BMC cited the committee's probe report and noted the responsibility for rectifying the faults at the accident site in Andheri in the western suburbs and surrounding areas lies squarely with MMRCL and its contractor L&T as the location had been under their control since 2015. 

On September 25 night, a 45-year-old woman, Vimal Anil Gaikwad, fell into a storm water drain in the SEEPZ area of Andheri (East) amid heavy rains and lost her life. 

Following the tragedy, the Mumbai civic body appointed a three-member high-level committee to investigate the circumstances of her death and submit a report within three days. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC allows docs' rally against RG Kar rape-murder
LIVE! HC allows docs' rally against RG Kar rape-murder

Sidda's wife returns 14 sites to MUDA after ED action
Sidda's wife returns 14 sites to MUDA after ED action

In a letter to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority commissioner she said she was allotted the 14 alternative sites in the third and fourth phase of Vijayanagar in Mysuru against the usage of her three acres and 16 Guntas of land in...

Electoral bonds: HC stays probe against Sitharaman
Electoral bonds: HC stays probe against Sitharaman

The Karnataka high court on Monday stayed investigation against Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others over alleged irregularities concerning the now scrapped electoral bond scheme.

SC uses special power, asks IIT to admit Dalit youth
SC uses special power, asks IIT to admit Dalit youth

The Supreme Court on Monday came to the rescue of a Dalit youth, who had lost his seat in IIT Dhanbad after missing the deadline to deposit a fee, by asking the institute to admit him to the BTech course.

'Cancelling Adani Project Not Good Sign'
'Cancelling Adani Project Not Good Sign'

'If there is a push towards a Marxist oriented government it will be dangerous.''We have seen this in Nepal and Myanmar and it will be a concern for India if it is surrounded by countries with such political dispensations.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances