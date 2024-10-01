BMC probe report blames Mumbai Metro, contractor for death of woman





In a release on Monday, the BMC cited the committee's probe report and noted the responsibility for rectifying the faults at the accident site in Andheri in the western suburbs and surrounding areas lies squarely with MMRCL and its contractor L&T as the location had been under their control since 2015.





On September 25 night, a 45-year-old woman, Vimal Anil Gaikwad, fell into a storm water drain in the SEEPZ area of Andheri (East) amid heavy rains and lost her life.





Following the tragedy, the Mumbai civic body appointed a three-member high-level committee to investigate the circumstances of her death and submit a report within three days. -- PTI

