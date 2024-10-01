RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP: Sidda's wife surrendering plots means...

October 01, 2024  12:26
Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said the decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M to relinquish the ownership and possession of 14 plots amounts to his official acceptance of wrongdoing in the MUDA 'scam' and demanded his immediate resignation. 

Vijayendra termed her move a "political drama" and alleged that it was aimed at "escaping from legal hurdles", adding, Siddaramaiah should step down as Chief Minister. 

 "Before resigning as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah should apologise to the Governor (Thaawarchand Gehlot) for alleging that he was behaving like a puppet in the hands of the Centre," he said. 

 Vijayendra demanded proper police security to social activist Snehamayi Krishna on whose complaint the Lokayukta police has registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others. On Monday, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).

 Hours later, in a dramatic development, the Chief Minister's wife wrote to MUDA expressing her desire to surrender the sites allotted to her by the MUDA. -- PTI
