RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Badlapur case: HC refuses pre-arrest bail to 2 accused school trustees

October 01, 2024  16:26
Protests at Badlapur station in August
Protests at Badlapur station in August
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused pre-arrest bail to the chairman and secretary of a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur town where two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a male attendant. 

 A single bench of Justice R N Laddha said prima facie there is material to show the two accused were aware of the alleged incident before August 16 but they failed to take any steps to report the same to police or local authority.

 Justice Laddha further said the offence is serious and the court has to consider the plight of the minor victims. "The victims are minors. The trauma that they have endured can profoundly affect their adolescent years leaving them with lasting psychological scars," the court said. It is undisputed that applicants are persons responsible for managing the school, the court held.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! More than 1 lakh complaints of love jihad: Fadnavis
LIVE! More than 1 lakh complaints of love jihad: Fadnavis

Why Chirag Paswan is ready to resign
Why Chirag Paswan is ready to resign

Union minister Chirag Paswan has caused a flutter by stating he would choose to give up his ministerial berth instead of a compromise on his principles, in keeping with the precedent set by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Sensational win! India outclass B'desh, sweep series
Sensational win! India outclass B'desh, sweep series

IMAGES from Day 5 of the 2nd Test played between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Tuesday.

BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab
BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab

The auction, a violation of democratic norms, has been condemned by several political leaders.Elections to gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15.

Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled
Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday said that the state government constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) will temporarily stall its probe into the alleged 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddus...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances