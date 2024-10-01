And the answer to our 12:09 pm post is...





The star took a trip down memory lane, sharing childhood photos that show her transformation over the years. Taking to her Instagram account, the actor on Monday gave her fans a peak into how much she changed from her pre-teen years to her Miss India days.





Her motivational message about self-love and growth inspired many fans. The first picture showed a black-and-white photo of nine-year-old Priyanka with a boy-cut hairstyle, which her mother, Madhu Chopra, preferred for its convenience at school.





The second picture showed the 17-year-old Priyanka, just after winning the Miss India title in 2000. The transformation between the two pictures is striking, with Priyanka looking unrecognizable in the earlier photo.





Along with the pictures, the actress also shared a caption that read, "Warning: Don't troll my 9-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a 'Boy cut' hairstyle... and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000... Both pictures taken less than a decade apart."





"Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today... Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you've gone through a lot to be where you are today," she added. -- ANI