Actor Rajini is stable, should be in home in two days, says hospital

October 01, 2024  17:27
Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth is stable and doing well and he should be home in two days, the corporate hospital where the top actor was admitted, said on Tuesday. 

Rajini was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals, in Chennai, on September 30. 

He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method, the hospital said in a statement in Chennai. 

"Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," Dr R K Venkataslam, director, medical services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in a bulletin. 

He further said, "We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be at home in two days." -- PTI
