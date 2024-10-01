Actor Rajini is stable, should be in home in two days, says hospital





Rajini was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals, in Chennai, on September 30.





He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method, the hospital said in a statement in Chennai.





"Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," Dr R K Venkataslam, director, medical services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in a bulletin.





He further said, "We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be at home in two days." -- PTI

