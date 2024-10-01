RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Activist who complained against Sidda booked for threatening woman

October 01, 2024  01:03
Social activist Snehamayi Krishna/ANI Photo
Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, a complainant in the alleged land allocation scam against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been booked over a woman's complaint that he threatened her in a property dispute, the police said on Monday. 

According to police sources, the 30-year-old woman, a resident of Nanjangud in Mysuru district, alleged Krishna had threatened her and her mother on July 18 with dire consequences, asking her to stay away from a dispute with her in-laws regarding a property over which her late husband has a share. 

The FIR was registered on August 21. 

Krishna has termed the charge as "fake" and demanded that police investigate the matter thoroughly to find out where he was at the time of the alleged incident. -- PTI
