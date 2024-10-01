RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


48-hour bandh affects normal life in Manipur's Thoubal

October 01, 2024  18:26
File image
File image
A 48-hour bandh called by a Joint Action Committee over the failure to secure the release of two youths abducted by militants affected normal life in Manipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday, the police said.

The bandh, which began at 3 am, was called by the JAC formed over the abduction of two local youths by militants on Friday. 

The JAC had threatened of democratic protests and a total shutdown in the district if the youths were not released by Monday night.

"The government had assured people of the release of the youths by Monday night but failed, as a result of which the bandh is underway. We will continue the stir till our boys are safely released," JAC convenor L Subol told reporters.

Thousands of people took to the streets and blocked National Highway 102, which connects Imphal with Moreh, at various places including Mela Ground, Wangjing, Yairipok and Khangabok, police said.

At the blockade site near Mela Ground in Thoubal town, women protesters sat on the highway while youths burnt old tyres to prevent vehicular movement. -- PTI
