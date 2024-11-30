Unacceptable to drag my wife...: Raj Kundra after raids

Businessman Raj Kundra, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, has requested the media to "respect boundaries" and not drag his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty's name into "unrelated matters".





The ED raided the premises of Kundra and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies, official sources said.





Kundra said unlike media reports, he was "fully complying" with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years.





In his first public statement after the raids in an Instagram Story, the entrepreneur said: "As for the claims of 'associates', 'pornographic' and 'money laundering', let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail!"





"A note to the media: It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries!!! #ED," he added in the post shared on Friday night.





Shetty, who tied the knot with Kundra in 2009, is yet to comment on the raids.





Previously, Shetty's lawyer Prashant Patil told PTI that the action was not against the actor and Kudra was "cooperating in the investigation for the truth to come out." -- PTI