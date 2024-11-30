RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


TMC MLA apologises for claiming 'coterie' remark on Mamata

November 30, 2024  09:51
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has apologised to the party's leadership for his recent comment that a "coterie" was influencing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's key decisions. 

Kabir, the MLA of Bharatpur in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, expressed his apology on Friday in reply to a show cause notice issued by the party's disciplinary committee. 

"Yes, I have sent a reply. I will certainly follow party discipline. But I think being a person from the rural belt, not conversant with the ways of the city, I faced this situation for speaking my mind. However, I had not said anything against my party or its leadership," he told reporters. 

"Our CM epitomises the spirit of 'Maa-Mati-Manush' and being a person of the grassroots level, I always stay rooted to the ground. Maybe I should have been more careful about my way of expressing," he said. 

A senior member of the TMC's legislative disciplinary committee said the reply to the show cause letter was received, and a decision on it will be communicated soon. 

Kabir, however, said some other TMC MPs had on earlier occasions made comments against party colleagues but were not censured. 

On Thursday, he met the CM in the assembly's lobby where she had asked him to reply to the show-cause notice first. -- PTI
