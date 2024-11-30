Tight security in Sambhal amid tension





As per party sources, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party is likely to visit Sambhal on Saturday.





The stone-pelting incident that escalated into violence over the survey team on November 24 claimed the lives of 4 and injured many, including officials and locals.





UP Governor Anandiben Patel has constituted a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission to be headed by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora (Retired), Allahabad high court, to probe the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal. -- ANI

The security deployment in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district continued for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday amid tensions over the Shahi Jama Masjid Survey.