RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tight security in Sambhal amid tension

November 30, 2024  09:28
image
The security deployment in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district continued for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday amid tensions over the Shahi Jama Masjid Survey.  

As per party sources, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party is likely to visit Sambhal on Saturday.  

The stone-pelting incident that escalated into violence over the survey team on November 24 claimed the lives of 4 and injured many, including officials and locals.  

UP Governor Anandiben Patel has constituted a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission to be headed by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora (Retired), Allahabad high court, to probe the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Heavy rains lash TN as 'Fengal' nears coastline
LIVE! Heavy rains lash TN as 'Fengal' nears coastline

ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...
ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board could not achieve a consensus on the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model...

Shinde will take 'big decision' in 24 hrs: Sena leader
Shinde will take 'big decision' in 24 hrs: Sena leader

The Shiv Sena leader also asserted that Eknath Shinde will take any position in the Union cabinet as his interest lies in Maharashtra politics.

3 temples vandalised in Bangladesh amid protests
3 temples vandalised in Bangladesh amid protests

Three Hindu temples were vandalized by a mob in Bangladesh's Chattogram on Friday, following protests and violence sparked by the arrest of a former ISKCON member on sedition charges. The attack occurred in the port city's Harish Chandra...

No tie-up with AAP in Delhi polls: Congress
No tie-up with AAP in Delhi polls: Congress

Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year, state Congress chief Devender Yadav said on Friday that the party will contest on all 70 seats and there would be no alliance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances