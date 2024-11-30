Should get home portfolio in new govt: Sena leader





Talking to PTI, Shirsat said considering Shinde's positive image and the schemes he rolled out, he would have contributed more if he had gotten two and half years more as the CM.





"The home department should be with the party (Shiv Sena). The department is (usually) with the deputy chief minister. It would not be right if the chief minister heads the home department," said the MLA who represents the Aurangabad West assembly seat.





Devendra Fadnavis holds the home portfolio in the outgoing government.





Shirsat's remarks indicate fissures that have developed among Mahayuti allies, the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP, who put up a stellar performance in the recently held Maharashtra state polls by winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats.





BJP won 132 seats, followed by its allies Shiv Sena (57) and NCP (41). -- PTI

