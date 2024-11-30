Police seize 8 guns smuggled from Pak in Amritsar, 2 arrested





They were held from Nurpur Padhri in Amritsar, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.





"In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends 2 persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan," Yadav said in a post on X.





A case under the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar, the police said, adding that investigations were underway to establish backward and forward linkages.





The police said it recovered eight sophisticated weapons -- four Glock pistols (made in Austria), two Turkiye 9mm pistols and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds. -- PTI

The Punjab police arrested two people after eight sophisticated pistols smuggled into the country from Pakistan were found in their possession, a top officer said on Saturday.