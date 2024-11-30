RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Over 150 two-wheelers gutted in fire at Varanasi's Cantt railway station

November 30, 2024  13:00
image
Over 150 two-wheelers were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a parking stand in Varanasi's Cantt railway station, officials said on Saturday.
 
There were no reports of any casualties.

The incident took place on Friday night when the fire erupted near the platform one parking stand, according to railway officials. 

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the fire department rushed to the spot to douse the flames, they said. 

The blaze was brought under control but over 150 vehicles were reduced to ashes, they added.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Lalji Chaudhary expressed regret over the incident.

He said that the parking stand was set up for railway employees and because of the fire there has been a lot of damage. 

There has been no loss of life of any kind in the fire, Chaudhary said, adding that a committee has been formed to investigate the matter. -- PTI 
