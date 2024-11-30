RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Meenakshi Seshadri to perform at International Gita Mahotsav on Dec 11

November 30, 2024  10:58
Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri will perform during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on December 11, officials said on Friday. 

The popular actress of yesteryears also released a video clip announcing her participation in the festival, a Haryana government statement said, adding that Seshadri and her troupe will perform a play on Draupadi based on the Mahabharata on December 11. 

The schedule for the cultural programmes to be held from December 5 to 11 at the Brahmasarovar Purushottampura Bagh in Kurukshetra has been finalised, it said. 

The festival being celebrated from November 28 to December 15 has roped in Tanzania as the partner country and Odisha as the partner state this year. 

As part of the celebrations, renowned personalities from the film industry have been invited to perform at the Mahotsav, the statement said. 

On December 5, artistes from Tanzania and Haryana will present a choreography performance on the main stage, it added. 

"On December 7, actor Ashutosh Rana and his team will present the play Hamare Ram. On December 8, artistes from the North Zone Cultural Centre will perform, while on December 9, artist Manisha will present a sand art exhibition based on the Mahabharata, followed by a poetry session by Kumar Vishwas and others," the statement said. -- PTI
