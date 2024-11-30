RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Man throws liquid at Kejriwal in Delhi

November 30, 2024  18:43
In a security scare, a man was detained for allegedly splashing some liquid on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday, police said.
 
Reacting to the development, AAP said, "If a former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go?" 

Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when the man approached him and splashed the liquid on him, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered him. Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

The man, believed to be a resident of the same locality, was taken to the local police station, an officer said. -- PTI
