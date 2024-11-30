RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Indian student shot dead at gas station in US

November 30, 2024  16:46
A youth from Khammam district of Telangana was shot dead by miscreants at a gas station in United States where he was working, family members said on Saturday.

Sai Teja Nukarapu (22) was shot at by the assailants in the gas station near Chicago in the early hours of Saturday Indian time, BRS MLC Madhusudan Thatha said, citing preliminary information received from the US.

The MLC, who called on the parents of the victim at their residence near Khammam, said Sai Teja was not on duty when the incident happened but helping a friend who asked him to stay on for some time. The friend had gone out on some work.

Sai Teja completed BBA in India and is pursuing MBA in US. One of the relatives of the victim told media persons that the deceased was doing a part-time job. It is sad to know that Sai Teja was shot dead when he stayed on at the place of work to help a friend, the relative said.

The MLC said he spoke to the members of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) for help in the incident. The body is expected to reach India next week. -- PTI 
