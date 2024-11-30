RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Heavy rains lash TN as 'Fengal' nears coastline

November 30, 2024  09:20
A view of the rough sea at Devanampattinam beach in Tamil Nadu/ANI on X
A view of the rough sea at Devanampattinam beach in Tamil Nadu/ANI on X
Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded several parts of northern Tamil Nadu on Saturday, affecting normalcy, as cyclonic storm Fengal, expected to make landfall near Puducherry later in the day, continued moving towards the coast. 

What began as intermittent rainfall in coastal regions on the night of November 29, gradually became steady leading to water logging in several areas and many residents of low-lying Madipakkam parked their vehicles on both sides of nearby Velachery flyover. 

Residents of similar vulnerable areas too parked their vehicles in safe areas. 

Roads were largely deserted and civic workers, police, and fire and rescue personnel were deployed in all vulnerable places. 

Departure and arrival schedule of flights were affected to some extent. Chennai Metro Rail said its services were operational without any glitches and informed public of parking areas in specific stations that were prone to inundation. 

State-run transport corporations operated skeleton services in Chennai and nearby areas. 

As the sea was pretty rough, police put up barricades blocking access to noted beaches including the Marina and Mamallapuram. 

State-run Aavin milk supply was not affected and power supply continued to be normal in most areas. 

The government had already declared November 30 a holiday for educational institutions and requested IT firms to make their employees work from home. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Heavy rains lash TN as 'Fengal' nears coastline
LIVE! Heavy rains lash TN as 'Fengal' nears coastline

ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...
ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board could not achieve a consensus on the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model...

Shinde will take 'big decision' in 24 hrs: Sena leader
Shinde will take 'big decision' in 24 hrs: Sena leader

The Shiv Sena leader also asserted that Eknath Shinde will take any position in the Union cabinet as his interest lies in Maharashtra politics.

3 temples vandalised in Bangladesh amid protests
3 temples vandalised in Bangladesh amid protests

Three Hindu temples were vandalized by a mob in Bangladesh's Chattogram on Friday, following protests and violence sparked by the arrest of a former ISKCON member on sedition charges. The attack occurred in the port city's Harish Chandra...

No tie-up with AAP in Delhi polls: Congress
No tie-up with AAP in Delhi polls: Congress

Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year, state Congress chief Devender Yadav said on Friday that the party will contest on all 70 seats and there would be no alliance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances