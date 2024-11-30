RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

FIR against actor Sharad Kapoor for misbehaving with woman

November 30, 2024  16:26
image
A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and touching her inappropriately at his house in the western suburbs here, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred at the actor's residence in Khar earlier this week, an official said.

The 32-year-old woman, in her complaint, has alleged that Kapoor invited her to his house on the pretext of discussing a film shoot. He called her into his bedroom, behaved inappropriately and forcibly touched her, the official said.

He also allegedly sent the woman a message on WhatsApp using foul language after their meeting, he said.

The official said the woman claimed that she came in contact with the actor on Facebook and later communicated with him through video calls.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Kapoor under sections 74 (using criminal force or assaulting a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (insult the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, sounds, or any object), he said.

Further probe is underway, the official said.

Kapoor featured in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Josh, Kargil LOC and Lakshya. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai cops invoke MCOCA
LIVE! Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai cops invoke MCOCA

'New Maha govt swearing-in on Dec 5 at Azad Maidan'
'New Maha govt swearing-in on Dec 5 at Azad Maidan'

Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra, according to a senior BJP leader.

Cyclone Fengal: Rains lash TN; train, flight ops hit
Cyclone Fengal: Rains lash TN; train, flight ops hit

Cyclone Fengal expected to make landfall near Puducherry.

EC invites Cong to discuss concerns over Maha election
EC invites Cong to discuss concerns over Maha election

The EC reiterated that the process was transparent with the involvement of candidates or their agents at every stage.

Instead of stopping atrocities...: RSS slams B'desh
Instead of stopping atrocities...: RSS slams B'desh

'It is unjust for the Bangladesh government to send ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is leading the Hindus in such peaceful demonstrations, to jail'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances