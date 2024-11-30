RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

EC invites Cong team to discuss Maha poll results

November 30, 2024  13:33
image
The Election Commission on Saturday asserted that all poll procedures it followed in Maharashtra were transparent and assured that it would review all legitimate concerns flagged by the Congress, which alleged serious inconsistencies.
 
In its interim response to the party, the poll authority invited a Congress delegation on December 3 to discuss concerns expressed by it.

The Congress on Friday raised with the Election Commission "serious and grave inconsistencies" which it said were being revealed in the data relating to the polling and counting processes for the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls and sought an in-person hearing to present relevant evidence.

In the response, the EC reiterated that the process was transparent with the involvement of candidates or their agents at every stage.

The commission also assured of a review of the Congress' legitimate concerns and a written response after hearing the party's delegation in person.

It asserted that a transparent electoral roll updation process was undertaken with the involvement of all political parties.

Responding to the issue regarding the voter turnout data, the EC asserted that there was no discrepancy in it and the data was available with all candidates polling station-wise and is verifiable. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC invites Cong team to discuss Maha poll results
LIVE! EC invites Cong team to discuss Maha poll results

Instead of stopping atrocities...: RSS slams B'desh
Instead of stopping atrocities...: RSS slams B'desh

'It is unjust for the Bangladesh government to send ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is leading the Hindus in such peaceful demonstrations, to jail'

Cyclone Fengal to make landfall near Puducherry today
Cyclone Fengal to make landfall near Puducherry today

Cyclonic storm 'Fengal' is expected to make landfall near Puducherry on November 30, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Tamil Nadu government has declared November 30 a holiday for educational...

Why Talks With Naga Groups Have Stalled
Why Talks With Naga Groups Have Stalled

'People's expectations were very high.''We felt both sides had understood each other.''But the removal of Article 370 triggered apprehensions within the Naga people.'

Wildlife cameras in Corbett misused to surveil women
Wildlife cameras in Corbett misused to surveil women

A study published in the journal Environment and Planning F has revealed that cameras and drones originally intended for conservation activities in Corbett National Park are being misused by local government officials and men to surveil...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances