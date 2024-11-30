RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Drunk man rams car into police barricades in Mumbai to flee 'nakabandi'

November 30, 2024  00:19
File image
File image
A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed his car into barricades put up as part of a police 'nakabandi' and also hit other vehicles in a bid to escape checking, an official said on Friday. 

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday at Gokhale bridge on Western Express Highway in Andheri East, the official said. 

"Accused Devpriya Nishank (32) was driving his high-end car in an inebriated condition. The woman occupant of his car had also consumed liquor. After noticing a nakabandi ahead, he rammed his car into the barricades we had put up and then hit three other vehicles. Police personnel on the spot and passersby gave chase and forced him to halt his car," the official said. 

"He was not opening the door of the car so people broke open the glass. He was also thrashed by the mob that gathered. Nishank was detained for medical examination. He is a businessman staying in Worli," the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 Hindu temples vandalised in Bangladesh
LIVE! 3 Hindu temples vandalised in Bangladesh

Will Shinde accept Union Cabinet post? His MLA says...
Will Shinde accept Union Cabinet post? His MLA says...

If Shinde does not accept the deputy CM's post, then some other leader from our party will get it. He (Shinde) will take a call on this by evening, said Shirsat, who retained his Aurangabad assembly West seat.

Biren Singh seeks Army help to trace missing man
Biren Singh seeks Army help to trace missing man

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has asked the army to take steps to trace a 56-year-old man who has been missing since November 25 from Kangpokpi district. Laishram Kamalbabu Singh went missing from the 57th Mountain Division campus...

Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says India
Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says India

India has expressed serious concern over the increasing incidents of violence and extremist rhetoric against minorities in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to fulfill its responsibility of protecting all minorities. The Ministry...

ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...
ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board could not achieve a consensus on the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances