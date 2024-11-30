Drunk man rams car into police barricades in Mumbai to flee 'nakabandi'





The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday at Gokhale bridge on Western Express Highway in Andheri East, the official said.





"Accused Devpriya Nishank (32) was driving his high-end car in an inebriated condition. The woman occupant of his car had also consumed liquor. After noticing a nakabandi ahead, he rammed his car into the barricades we had put up and then hit three other vehicles. Police personnel on the spot and passersby gave chase and forced him to halt his car," the official said.





"He was not opening the door of the car so people broke open the glass. He was also thrashed by the mob that gathered. Nishank was detained for medical examination. He is a businessman staying in Worli," the official said. -- PTI

