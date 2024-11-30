Cyclone 'Fengal' likely to make landfall today near Puducherry





Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected in north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.





The IMD said the deep depression intensified into cyclonic storm With Fengal (pronounced as Feinjal) all set to cross coast, the Tamil Nadu government appealed to people to stay indoors and declared November 30 a holiday for educational institutions and IT companies were requested to allow employees to work from home.





Public transport has been suspended on the East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai, which is close to the shoreline.





Minister for revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran held a meet at the state emergency operations centre in Chennai with senior officials to review preparatory and relief measures.





An official release said: "Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority urges the general public to avoid visiting beaches, amusement parks and attending recreational events. The general public are requested to cooperate fully with the disaster prevention measures taken by the Government of Tamil Nadu."





Also, construction companies were asked to take precautionary measures to ensure that equipment, machinery does not fall down. -- PTI

