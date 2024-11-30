Cyclone Fengal: Chennai waterlogged amid heavy rain

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded several parts of northern Tamil Nadu on Saturday, affecting normalcy, as cyclonic storm Fengal, expected to make landfall near Puducherry later in the day, continued moving towards the coast.

What began as intermittent rainfall in coastal regions on the night of November 29, gradually became steady leading to inundation in several areas, including portions of the premises of government hospitals in suburban Chrompet in Chennai, and trees were uprooted in a number of places.





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation at the State Emergency Operations Centre with top officials and later told reporters that all precautionary measures have already been taken and camps have been set up for people of vulnerable areas and food was also being distributed to them. Also, the Chief Minister inspected a pumping station.





Greater Chennai Corporation authorities said 22,000 personnel including engineers, officials and sanitary workers were on the job and a total of 1,686 motor pumps of various capacities including 25-hp and 100-hp were in use. As many as 484 tractor-mounted heavy-duty pumps and 137 pumps of 100-hp capacity have been deployed.





The GCC said work was on in a 'war footing' to clear waterlogging in 134 spots and out of the 9 trees that fell, 5 have been cleared. Out of the 22 subways, traffic flow is smooth in 21 of them. The Ganesapuram subway had already been closed for tasks related to railway bridge work.





Reservoirs that cater to the city's drinking water needs such as Chembarmbakkam and Poondi received copious inflow.





Many residents of low-lying Madipakkam parked their cars on both sides of nearby Velachery flyover.





Residents of similar vulnerable areas too parked their vehicles in safe areas. Roads were largely deserted and civic workers, police, and fire and rescue personnel, deployed in vulnerable places performed rain-related relief/rescue tasks. -- PTI