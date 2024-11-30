RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cyclone Fengal begins landfall near Puducherry

November 30, 2024  19:34
The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Fengal began near Puducherry, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded several parts of northern Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

What began as intermittent rainfall in coastal regions on the night of November 29, gradually became steady leading to inundation in several areas, including portions of the premises of government hospitals in suburban Chrompet in Chennai, and trees were uprooted in a number of places.

Operations at the Chennai airport were suspended on Saturday due to gutsy winds and heavy rains. Parts of the airport were inundated due to the heavy rains.
