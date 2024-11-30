RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bangladeshi arrested for illegally entering India

November 30, 2024  15:15
image
Kolkata Police have arrested a Bangladeshi from a hotel in Kolkata for illegally entering India without any valid travel documents.

According to police sources, Selim Matubber was arrested from a hotel here on Friday, where he had provided fake identity documents.

Matturber claimed he was a former Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) local leader and had arrived in Kolkata two years ago.

The police have registered a case against him under the Foreigners Act and sections related to cheating. He will be produced in court on Saturday.

During investigation, police seized a fake Aaadhaar card in the name of Rabi Sharma, which he had used to obtain a fake Indian passport. -- PTI 
