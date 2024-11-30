RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai cops invoke MCOCA

November 30, 2024  15:49
The Mumbai Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act in Nationalist Congress Party politician Baba Siddique murder case, officials said on Saturday.

The crime branch has so far arrested 26 persons, including the alleged main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam, in the case.

Provisions of stringent MCOCA are invoked in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai Police official said without elaborating.

It is important to note that confessions made to the police under MCOCA are admissible as evidence in court. It is also difficult to secure bail under the MCOCA.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai. -- PTI
