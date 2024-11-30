RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AQI in Delhi continues to remain 'very poor'

November 30, 2024  10:09
The air quality in the national capital Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category for the third day in a row, as the AQI was recorded as 349 as per the Central Pollution Control Board on Saturday as of 7 am.  

AQI in different areas of Delhi were recorded as 351 at Alipur, 351 at Burari crossing, 377 at DTU, 328 at ITO as per CPCB data.  

Visuals from Connaught Place, India Gate, and Anand Vihar showed a thick blanket of smog covering the whole area.  

Residents suffering from the drastically increasing pollution levels said that the government's intervention could help resolve several issues.  

"The pollution is a lot; we are not able to breathe properly. The government needs to do something about this. The situations are worse for the elderly people and the labourers who are not able to work because of the current situations," said a cyclist near the India Gate.   

Another pedestrian said that the government should attempt to make a transformation to EV cars and learn better technologies for stubble burning.  

"The government should work on the vehicles and try to shift the current transportation to EV cars. The government should also learn about better technologies for stubble burning," said the pedestrian.  -- ANI
