Another Hindu priest arrested in B'desh: ISKCON

Days after the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, another Hindu priest was arrested in Bangladesh's Chattogram, ISCKON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das claimed.





The arrested priest was identified as Shyam Das Prabhu, who reportedly went to meet Chinmoy Krishna Das in jail.





Widespread protests have been taking place across Bangladesh and India, with people calling for the release of former ISCKON member Chinmoy Krishna Das.