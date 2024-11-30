RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

4 militants arrested in Manipur, arms recovered

November 30, 2024  10:36
File image
File image
Four militants belonging to two banned outfits have been arrested in Manipur for possession of firearms and involvement in extortion, a police statement said on Saturday. 

Three militants belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) outfit were arrested on Thursday for possessing firearms and extorting people, it said. 

They have been identified as Chongtham Shyamchandra Singh (23), hailing from Imphal West district, and Maibam Suraj Khan (32) and Boghimayum Sahid Khan (30), who hail from Imphal East district. 

Three 5.56 mm INSAS live cartridges, an empty case of .32 ammunition and three mobile phones were seized from their possession. 

In another incident, a militant belonging to the banned United National Liberation Front (Ningon Macha group) was arrested on Thursday for illegal possession of firearms. 

The arrested militant was identified as Sangomshumpham Warish (25), who hails from Lilong Haorou in Thoubal district. 

A .32 pistol and ammunition were seized from his possession, it added. 

Meanwhile, security forces seized arms and ammunition during an area domination exercise in S Mongpi ridge in Kangpokpi district on Thursday. 

A .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, two SBBL guns, a 5.56mm INSAS LMG magazine, two hand grenades, two detonators, 16 cartridges and three tear smoke grenades were seized, it added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Should get home portfolio in new govt: Sena leader
LIVE! Should get home portfolio in new govt: Sena leader

Tension in Mahayuti? Sena demands home portfolio
Tension in Mahayuti? Sena demands home portfolio

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has demanded that the party be given the crucial home department in the new Maharashtra government, indicating fissures among the Mahayuti allies. He also alleged attempts to sideline caretaker Chief...

ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...
ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board could not achieve a consensus on the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model...

'GDP Numbers Will Be A Distant Memory'
'GDP Numbers Will Be A Distant Memory'

Latest GDP growth numbers a one-off development and not the beginning of a trend, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.

Cyclone Fengal to make landfall near Puducherry today
Cyclone Fengal to make landfall near Puducherry today

Cyclonic storm 'Fengal' is expected to make landfall near Puducherry on November 30, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Tamil Nadu government has declared November 30 a holiday for educational...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances