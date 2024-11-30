3 Hindu temples vandalised in Bangladesh





The attack took place around 2:30 pm in the port city's Harish Chandra Munsef Lane, where the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the nearby Shoni Temple, and the Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple were targeted, news portal BDNews24.com reported.





"A group of several hundred slogan-shouting people threw brickbats at the temples, damaging the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples," the news portal quoted temple authorities as saying.





Kotwali police station chief Abdul Karim confirmed the attack, saying that assailants attempted to damage the temples.





The police, however, said the damage to the temples was minimal after the confrontation between the two sides, with both groups throwing brickbats at each other, it added.





Tapan Das, a permanent member of the Shantineshwari Main Temple management committee, told bdnews24.com: "A procession of hundreds arrived after the Juma prayers. They started shouting anti-Hindu and anti-ISKCON slogans. We did not obstruct the attackers. When the situation worsened, we called the army, who arrived quickly and helped restore order. All the temple gates were closed before noon. The miscreants arrived unprovoked and carried out the attack."





Spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of International Society of Krishna Consciousness of Bangladesh, was arrested in connection with a sedition case on Monday and denied bail on Tuesday.





It triggered protests by Hindu community members in various locations in Bangladesh, including in the capital Dhaka and Chattogram. -- PTI

