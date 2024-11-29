RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Won't treat Bangladeshi patients: Kolkata hospital

November 29, 2024  23:47
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari protests against the arrest of ISKCON monk.
A hospital in north Kolkata's Manicktala area on Friday said it would not treat patients from Bangladesh amid protests over the alleged atrocities on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country. 

An official of the JN Ray Hospital said the decision was forced by insults meted out to the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals. 

"We have issued a notification that from today till an indefinite time we will not admit any Bangladeshi patient for treatment. This is primarily because of the insults they have shown towards India," said hospital official 
Subhranshu Bhakt. 

He urged other hospitals in the city to do the same as a mark of protest against the alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh. 

"Seeing the tricolour being insulted, we have decided to stop treating Bangladeshis. India has played an important role in their independence but despite that, we are witnessing anti-India sentiments. We hope other hospitals will support us and take similar steps," he added. -- PTI
