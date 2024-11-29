RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Why did Siddaramaiah meet PM today?

November 29, 2024  17:11
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested rectification in short-term farm loan limit, Rs 10,000 crore in financial support and urgent clearances for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Kalasa Bandhuri projects. 

 In the meeting in Parliament complex, Siddaramaiah pressed for several key interventions focusing on critical areas, including agriculture, water resources and urban infrastructure. Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar, Energy Minister K J George and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh accompanied Siddaramaiah to the meeting.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC, HCs rejected 40 pleas against EVM: Govt in LS
LIVE! SC, HCs rejected 40 pleas against EVM: Govt in LS

GDP growth slows to 2-year low of 5.4% in Q2
GDP growth slows to 2-year low of 5.4% in Q2

India's economic growth slowed to near two-year low of 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal due to poor performance of manufacturing and mining sectors, but the country continued to remain the fastest-growing large...

SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque
SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque

The Supreme Court on Friday directed a Sambhal trial court to temporarily halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in...

CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise
CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board could not achieve a consensus on the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model...

Will Shinde accept Union Cabinet post? His MLA says...
Will Shinde accept Union Cabinet post? His MLA says...

If Shinde does not accept the deputy CM's post, then some other leader from our party will get it. He (Shinde) will take a call on this by evening, said Shirsat, who retained his Aurangabad assembly West seat.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances