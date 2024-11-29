RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shinde will take 'big decision' in 24 hrs: Sena leader

November 29, 2024  22:52
Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said that the name of the chief ministerial face for Maharashtra should be announced by Friday midnight and caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, will take a big decision in the next 24 hours. 

The Shiv Sena leader also asserted that Eknath Shinde will take any position in the Union cabinet as his interest lies in Maharashtra politics. 

"Yesterday (Thursday) the leaders of Maharashtra met at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah...PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will decide who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra...The name of the Maharashtra CM should be declared by today midnight. I have the information that the oath-taking ceremony will be on December 2," Shirsat said. 

"Eknath Shinde will not go to Delhi. He is more interested in Maharashtra politics than Delhi politics," he added. 

On Eknath Shinde heading to his native village in Satara district amid the suspense over the chief ministerial face, the Shiv sena leader said that whenever Eknath Shinde feels that he needs some time to think, he goes to his native village. 

"When he (Eknath Shinde) has to make a big decision, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he (Eknath Shinde) will take a very big decision.," he added. -- ANI
LIVE! Shinde will take 'big decision' in 24 hrs: Sena leader
LIVE! Shinde will take 'big decision' in 24 hrs: Sena leader

SC stays survey of Sambhal mosque, calls for peace
SC stays survey of Sambhal mosque, calls for peace

The Supreme Court on Friday directed a Sambhal trial court to temporarily halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in...

Mahayuti meet cancelled, Shinde off to native village
Mahayuti meet cancelled, Shinde off to native village

Outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who returned to Mumbai from New Delhi on Friday morning, is travelling to his native village in Satara district amid continuing suspense over his successor a week after the assembly poll...

11 killed, 25 hurt as Maha govt bus overturns in Gondia
11 killed, 25 hurt as Maha govt bus overturns in Gondia

At least 11 passengers were killed and 25 others injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Gondia district of the state on Friday afternoon. The bus, operated under the service name 'Shiv...

'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'

'Every game that he has been part of, where India has won across formats, you will see that Bumrah has left a big imprint on that game.'

