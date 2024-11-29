Shinde will take 'big decision' in 24 hrs: Sena leader





The Shiv Sena leader also asserted that Eknath Shinde will take any position in the Union cabinet as his interest lies in Maharashtra politics.





"Yesterday (Thursday) the leaders of Maharashtra met at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah...PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will decide who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra...The name of the Maharashtra CM should be declared by today midnight. I have the information that the oath-taking ceremony will be on December 2," Shirsat said.





"Eknath Shinde will not go to Delhi. He is more interested in Maharashtra politics than Delhi politics," he added.





On Eknath Shinde heading to his native village in Satara district amid the suspense over the chief ministerial face, the Shiv sena leader said that whenever Eknath Shinde feels that he needs some time to think, he goes to his native village.





"When he (Eknath Shinde) has to make a big decision, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he (Eknath Shinde) will take a very big decision.," he added. -- ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said that the name of the chief ministerial face for Maharashtra should be announced by Friday midnight and caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, will take a big decision in the next 24 hours.