Shinde calls meet with Shah 'positive' amid CM race

After meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the meeting as "good and positive."





He added that another meeting would be held, which is expected to decide who will assume the role of Chief Minister.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda. There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said.

Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday.





The meeting between Fadnavis, Shah, Nadda, Pawar and Shinde lasted over one hour.





After the meeting, Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar left the national capital at late night.

The leaders gathered to deliberate on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra.





Shinde told reporters that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. This cleared the decks for the BJP to have its nominee as the next chief minister in Maharashtra.