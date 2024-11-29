RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex, Nifty rebound after deep plunge

November 29, 2024  16:57
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday, surging nearly 1 per cent each, amid buying in frontline stocks Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries. The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 759.05 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 79,802.79. During the day, it soared 880.16 points or 1.11 per cent to 79,923.90.

 The NSE Nifty climbed 216.95 points or 0.91 per cent to 24,131.10. 

 From the 30-share Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers. Power Grid, Nestle, State Bank of India and Infosys were the laggards. 
