RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex, Nifty bounce back

November 29, 2024  10:34
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday amid buying in frontline stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 216.18 points to 79,259.92 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty went up by 78.6 points to 23,992.75. From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Power Grid, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Does BJP want Shinde to be Maha deputy CM?
LIVE! Does BJP want Shinde to be Maha deputy CM?

'Ladka bhau' post...: Shinde drops hints on Maha CM
'Ladka bhau' post...: Shinde drops hints on Maha CM

Shinde said he had "good and positive" discussions with Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play

The meeting in New Delhi etc is just the BJP being nice to the man who helped it realise its dream by stabbing Uddhav in the back, notes Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?
What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a landslide victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, is set to form the new government in the state. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit...

Consular staff in Canada remain under surveillance
Consular staff in Canada remain under surveillance

The Indian government has lodged a strong protest with Canada after consular officials at the Indian consulate in Vancouver were informed they were under audio and video surveillance and that their private communications had been...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances