Sensex, Nifty bounce back





The NSE Nifty went up by 78.6 points to 23,992.75. From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Power Grid, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday amid buying in frontline stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 216.18 points to 79,259.92 in early trade.